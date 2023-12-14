KTM Komuter and ETS services now back to normal following fallen crane, broken overhead lines incident

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / December 14 2023 11:07 am

The KTM Komuter Tanjung Malim – KL Sentral – Tanjung Malim line and the ETS service are now back to normal following the fallen crane that snapped overhead lines at KM355.749 between Rawang and Kuang stations on December 12. KTM Komuter train No 2301 departed Tanjung Malim at 5.05 am today headed to KL Sentral.

The crane in question was used for the construction of a multi-storey carpark by the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC). The crane sunk and then tipped over on the train track, causing the overhead lines to snap. The incident happened at 5.35 pm on Tuesday.

Following that, the KL Sentral-Tg Malim Komuter service was stopped at Sungai Buloh while trains from the opposite direction terminated at Serendah. Buses were deployed to connect passengers from Serendah to Sungai Buloh stations.

As for the ETS service between Padang Besar and Gemas, southbound trains stopped at Tg Malim and buses ferried passengers to Sungai Buloh for them to continue the journey towards Gemas. Passengers from the south got the same bus shuttle to Tg Malim.

