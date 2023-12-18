Second Penang Bridge closed to traffic this Fri night

Last weekend, the Penang Bridge was temporarily closed to make way for the Penang Bridge International Marathon. Now is the turn of the Jambatan Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, a.k.a. Second Penang Bridge.

The E28 will be closed to traffic at 10pm Friday night (December 22) for the ‘Penang 2nd Bridge PDRM 2023 Solidarity Fun Ride’ cycling event. According to the bridge operator, the closure will be until 3am Saturday morning (December 23).

Frequent users of the bridge, which connects Batu Kawan on the mainland to Batu Maung on the island, can use the original Penang Bridge on Friday night. Drive safe in the area.

