Bikers riding motorcycles with noisy exhausts made to replace exhaust at the police station

Over 60 motorcycle riders who flouted the law on noisy exhausts were made to replace the exhaust at the station. This was at the mass inspection of motorcycles seized after a two-day operation in the capital city on December 16 and 17.
During the inspection on December 21, riders with noisy exhausts were made to replace the units with legal exhausts before they could settle the summons and have the vehicle released. This included motorcycles where the rear brake is removed to save weight, reports local daily Kosmo.
According to ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, head of JSPT KL, police asked for the co-operation of the Road Transport Department to determine if the seized motorcycles were road worthy. “They (the riders) have to return the motorcycle exhaust to stock condition before the motorcycle is released,” said Sarifudin.
Sarifudin added police would also be cracking down on a worrying trend amongst rempit, or motorcycle hooligans, to remove the rear brake on their bikes. “They do this to reduce weight on the motorcycle and attain higher speeds,” he said.
Comments
one of the best things done by pdrm. thank you.
Thanks to PDRM..but it wont stop a recurrence of the menace.
The half rempit or hardcore rempit will return to the blardy workshops n fit another more “changgih” exhaust.
After all a RM300 saman wont burn a hole in their pockets.
The dad of the SPM dude who died ,said his anak is not rempit.He went on to question why authorities allow these noisy exhausts being openly available in the workshops.
Of course both accused n victim in the incident also broke the law.
Those” rempitting ” exhaust dudes n those without rear brakes should be jailed 30 days.If not enough lockups,time to build more.
Need to expand to those with fitted with thin “Tayar Basikal”, Number Plate hidden deep under rear mudguard, and other dangerous illegal modifications.
Please do it more often!
Dear rempit bois, you know what’s heavier than your rear brakes? Your stupidity!
Albert Einstein said this is tantamount to INSANITY.
The insane part is,there may be another person or enforcer who cannot “tahan” exhaust manyak bising,n another tragedy like the poor SPM student at Ipoh,might occur.
So..to all the semi or hardcore rempits with noisy exhausts,u might be gone even before the illegal races.
So,just be law abiding,stay home or just hang out at mamak to chit chat.
Do take down the importers, the exhausts maker, the shop that sells and the shops that install.
If the source is still made legal then Government is only interest in making money through taxes from the sales and from summons.
The entire eco-system has to be penalized and closed not just the so called mat-rempit only. Adil kepada semua as we feed up of the loud exhausts sound.
Noisy exhaust? Harley Davidson not noisy? How to gauge noisy exhaust I wonder?
Doing your job once a year are not news material
As a bike commuter I apploud this measure. Bikes are great way to manage traffic, enable mobility and connect individuals with economic opportunities. Important that we are understanding this privilidge and adhere to safety and noise guidelines. Bravo PDRM I appreciate more checks, roadblocks and enforcements if it helps to keep our roads safe.
how do they replace the exhaust at the police station? police open shop is it?