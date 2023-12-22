Bikers riding motorcycles with noisy exhausts made to replace exhaust at the police station

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By /

Bikers riding motorcycles with noisy exhausts made to replace exhaust at the police station

Over 60 motorcycle riders who flouted the law on noisy exhausts were made to replace the exhaust at the station. This was at the mass inspection of motorcycles seized after a two-day operation in the capital city on December 16 and 17.

During the inspection on December 21, riders with noisy exhausts were made to replace the units with legal exhausts before they could settle the summons and have the vehicle released. This included motorcycles where the rear brake is removed to save weight, reports local daily Kosmo.

According to ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, head of JSPT KL, police asked for the co-operation of the Road Transport Department to determine if the seized motorcycles were road worthy. “They (the riders) have to return the motorcycle exhaust to stock condition before the motorcycle is released,” said Sarifudin.

Sarifudin added police would also be cracking down on a worrying trend amongst rempit, or motorcycle hooligans, to remove the rear brake on their bikes. “They do this to reduce weight on the motorcycle and attain higher speeds,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • Jack on Dec 22, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    one of the best things done by pdrm. thank you.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Anwarkor on Dec 22, 2023 at 5:21 pm

      Thanks to PDRM..but it wont stop a recurrence of the menace.
      The half rempit or hardcore rempit will return to the blardy workshops n fit another more “changgih” exhaust.
      After all a RM300 saman wont burn a hole in their pockets.
      The dad of the SPM dude who died ,said his anak is not rempit.He went on to question why authorities allow these noisy exhausts being openly available in the workshops.
      Of course both accused n victim in the incident also broke the law.
      Those” rempitting ” exhaust dudes n those without rear brakes should be jailed 30 days.If not enough lockups,time to build more.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • FireAce on Dec 22, 2023 at 3:21 pm

    Need to expand to those with fitted with thin “Tayar Basikal”, Number Plate hidden deep under rear mudguard, and other dangerous illegal modifications.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • M.K on Dec 22, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    Please do it more often!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • I’m not racist but look at the faces in the picture on Dec 22, 2023 at 3:47 pm

    Dear rempit bois, you know what’s heavier than your rear brakes? Your stupidity!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Albert Einstein call this INSANITY on Dec 22, 2023 at 5:39 pm

      Albert Einstein said this is tantamount to INSANITY.
      The insane part is,there may be another person or enforcer who cannot “tahan” exhaust manyak bising,n another tragedy like the poor SPM student at Ipoh,might occur.
      So..to all the semi or hardcore rempits with noisy exhausts,u might be gone even before the illegal races.
      So,just be law abiding,stay home or just hang out at mamak to chit chat.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ibrahim on Dec 22, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Do take down the importers, the exhausts maker, the shop that sells and the shops that install.

    If the source is still made legal then Government is only interest in making money through taxes from the sales and from summons.

    The entire eco-system has to be penalized and closed not just the so called mat-rempit only. Adil kepada semua as we feed up of the loud exhausts sound.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Mod on Dec 22, 2023 at 4:14 pm

    Noisy exhaust? Harley Davidson not noisy? How to gauge noisy exhaust I wonder?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • call me by your name on Dec 22, 2023 at 4:15 pm

    Doing your job once a year are not news material

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • MK on Dec 22, 2023 at 4:25 pm

    As a bike commuter I apploud this measure. Bikes are great way to manage traffic, enable mobility and connect individuals with economic opportunities. Important that we are understanding this privilidge and adhere to safety and noise guidelines. Bravo PDRM I appreciate more checks, roadblocks and enforcements if it helps to keep our roads safe.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • anon on Dec 22, 2023 at 4:51 pm

    how do they replace the exhaust at the police station? police open shop is it?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 