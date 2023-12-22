Ducati Corse Off-Road headed by Paolo Ciabatti

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 22 2023 11:05 am

Following the announcement of its off-road racing motorcycle, Ducati has established the Ducati Corse Off-Road Division, headed by Paolo Ciabatti. Stepping down as Ducati Corse Racing Director, Ciabatti will take the reins as general manager while also responsibility for coordinating Ducati’s sporting activities in the main national superbike and super sports championships in the US, UK, Japan and Australia, as well as the Campionato Italiano Velocità (CIV) in Italy.

Ciabatti has headed Ducati’s MotoGP racing efforts since 2013, culminating in Francesco’s Bagnaia’s back-to-back MotoGP world championships in 2022 and 2023. Laurels also include the team and constructor’s championships for two years running.

Mauro Grassilli, Head of Marketing and Sponsorships of Ducati Corse, will take on the role of Sporting, Marketing and Communications Director of Ducati Corse, reporting directly to Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna. Ducati Corse will continue to manage the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships.

