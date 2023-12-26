2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – first 1,000 units for Germany sold out in just 30 minutes of order taking

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / December 26 2023 2:40 pm

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (250 Series) is off to roaring start in Europe, as it took just 30 minutes for the initial allocation of 1,000 units to be snapped up in Germany. Reservations for the 250 Series opened at 8am on December 21 this year, with deliveries set to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

In Germany, the Land Cruiser Prado is offered in three trim levels (Executive, Tec and First Edition), all powered by a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel that is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 500 Nm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, with a 48-volt mild hybrid version set to be introduced in 2025.

From the Executive trim onwards, standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats and the Toyota Safety Sense suite.

The higher-spec Tec and First Edition get even more equipment, including Toyota’s new decoupling front stabiliser bar (Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism or SDM), 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital rear-view mirror, a JBL 14-speaker sound system and a head-up display.

Other available powertrains for the 250 Series outside of Germany include a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol making 281 PS (278 hp or 207 kW) and 430 Nm that will be offered in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and selected markets.

There’s also a hybridised version of the T24A-FTS with 330 PS (326 hp or 243 kW) and 630 Nm of torque for North America and China, along with a 2TR-FE 2.7 litre inline four-cylinder petrol for Western Europe and other selected markets.

Given how quickly German customers have placed an order for the 250 Series, it won’t be surprising if the latest Land Cruiser Prado becomes as popular as its sibling, the 300 Series Land Cruiser, which last we reported, had a four-year waiting list.

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

