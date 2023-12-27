Perlis’ first DC fast charger now online at Starbucks Kangar Jaya – 40 km from Padang Besar; RM1.20/kWh

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 27 2023 9:37 am

Perlis’ first public DC fast charger is now operational at Starbucks Kangar Jaya. This is according to Azlan Mahmud, a member of the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC), who added that the charging station is now live on the chargEV app and available to use for a fee of RM1.20 per kWh.

Set up by Yinson GreenTech (YGT), the DC fast charger has a maximum output of 60 kW and two CCS2-type charging guns. The charger’s location is about 40 km from the Malaysian-Thai border checkpoint at Padang Besar, which makes it more convenient for electric vehicle (EV) owners looking to get a charge in before crossing into Thailand.

This also means that EV owners travelling north towards Thailand no longer need to rely on DC fast chargers located in Alor Setar and Sungai Petani in Kedah. Another DC fast charger set to be operational that is close to the Padang Besar checkpoint will be at Starbucks Changlun, which is in Kedah and is also about 40 km from the border town. We should expect these DC fast chargers to be available on the Setel and JomCharge apps too, as per the cross-access charging agreement between chargeEV, Gentari and JomCharge.

