2024 Honda RS-X colour update for Malaysia, RM9.7k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 3 2024 3:56 pm

2024 Honda RS-X Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico

Just colour updates for the 2024 Honda RS-X in Malaysia, with a recommended showroom price of RM9,798 excluding road tax, insurance, and registration. The new colour options for the RS-X are Candy Scintillate Red, Force Silver Metallic (Red) and Force Silver Metallic (Blue), while the Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico (Gold) is priced at RM9,848,

Stock of the 2024 RS-X in the new colour schemes will appear in all authorised Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms beginning January 18. For reference, the previous price for the RS-X in 2023 was RM9,698 while every RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The same engine is carried through to 2024, a Euro 4 compliant single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. Power for the RS-X is claimed to be 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

2024 Honda RS-X, clockwise from top left: Candy Scintillate Red, Force Silver Metallic (Red) and Force Silver Metallic (Blue)

Standard equipment on the RS-X is front wheel ABS, with braking done with single-piston brake callipers on the front and rear 17-inch wheels. Tyre sizing for the RS-X is 90/80 front and 120/70 rear.

The RS-X carries fuel in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital LCD meter with gear position indicator is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while weight is listed at 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.