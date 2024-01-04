Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / January 4 2024 2:31 pm

Honda will be at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon which is set to take place from January 12-14, and the Japanese carmaker is giving us a preview of some of the exhibits that will be at the event.

First up, there’s the Field Explorer Concept, which is a ruggedised version of the WR-V revealed in the country last November – it goes on sale in March this year. Japan’s WR-V is different from the one we have here, as it is based on the Elevate sold in India that looks completely different.

The Field Explorer Concept features a range of genuine Honda accessories that are meant to give the small SUV a tough look. Notable changes are yellow lights for the fogs as well as the new grille, which is blacked out and has classic Honda lettering on it. The WR-V also gets a roof rack along with chunkier rocker panels and tyres.

Next up is the Sports Line for the latest Accord that adds a range of styling accessories to make the D-segment appear sporty. These include 19-inch wheels, a body kit (front lip, side skirts and rear diffuser-like element, black side mirror caps, fender garnish and a boot lip spoiler, all of which will eventually be sold to customers.

Moving on, we arrive the Civic Type R that gets Mugen packages referred to as Group A and Group B. These appear to customer versions of the race car that the carmaker uses in the Super Taikyu, with modifications being a lowered ride height, new wheels and various aero parts. It’s also fitting that the company will be bringing several motorsport vehicles to the show, including a race-prepped S800, the N-One Owner’s Cup race car, the Civic Type R-GT Concept, Civic Type R CNF-R and more.

