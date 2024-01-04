Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By /

Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda will be at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon which is set to take place from January 12-14, and the Japanese carmaker is giving us a preview of some of the exhibits that will be at the event.

First up, there’s the Field Explorer Concept, which is a ruggedised version of the WR-V revealed in the country last November – it goes on sale in March this year. Japan’s WR-V is different from the one we have here, as it is based on the Elevate sold in India that looks completely different.

The Field Explorer Concept features a range of genuine Honda accessories that are meant to give the small SUV a tough look. Notable changes are yellow lights for the fogs as well as the new grille, which is blacked out and has classic Honda lettering on it. The WR-V also gets a roof rack along with chunkier rocker panels and tyres.

Next up is the Sports Line for the latest Accord that adds a range of styling accessories to make the D-segment appear sporty. These include 19-inch wheels, a body kit (front lip, side skirts and rear diffuser-like element, black side mirror caps, fender garnish and a boot lip spoiler, all of which will eventually be sold to customers.

Moving on, we arrive the Civic Type R that gets Mugen packages referred to as Group A and Group B. These appear to customer versions of the race car that the carmaker uses in the Super Taikyu, with modifications being a lowered ride height, new wheels and various aero parts. It’s also fitting that the company will be bringing several motorsport vehicles to the show, including a race-prepped S800, the N-One Owner’s Cup race car, the Civic Type R-GT Concept, Civic Type R CNF-R and more.

Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon
Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept, Accord Sports Line, CTR Group A/B coming to 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Honda WR-V 2023
Honda City 2023
Honda City Hatchback 2023
Honda Civic 2023
Honda Civic Type R 2023
Honda Accord 2023
Honda HR-V 2023
Honda CR-V 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA WR-V

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 