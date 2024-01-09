BMW and MINI in 2024 – G60 5 Series with ICE/PHEV; all-new X2/iX2; X5 facelift; new Cooper, Countryman?

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Danny Tan / January 9 2024 5:32 pm

We continue our ‘What to expect in 2024’ series with BMW Malaysia, which distributes the namesake premium brand as well as MINI. These days, new BMWs reach our shores very fast, as new models typically come with full-electric variants from launch (some even kick-off with the EV, like the G60 5 Series), and we’re now in a tax-free window for CBU EVs.

The BMW i5 is a case in point; the EV kicked off G60 5 Series production, we drove it at the international media launch event in September, the global rollout was in October, and the i5 was launched at PACE 2023 in November – all done in a few months. The eighth-generation 5er might have started life as an EV, but mild hybrid internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrids are part of the family.

So, if you don’t want your 5 Series as an EV, it’s very likely that ICE versions of the sedan are coming this year. Globally, the 520i (190 hp/310 Nm), 530i (258 hp/400 Nm, xDrive available) and six-cylinder 540i xDrive (381 hp/540 Nm) have been announced, along with a 530e plug-in hybrid.

Expect to see ICE and/or plug-in hybrid versions of the G60 5 Series join the i5 this year

Compared to the G30 PHEV, today’s 530e boasts 75% higher electric output, 24% higher total output, 78% higher pure electric range, 39% higher total range and 27% more boot space. With combined WLTP EV range of 87-102 km, the G60 530e will be able to perform daily tasks as an EV, but with zero range anxiety. Performance is good too, with 299 hp, 450 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds on tap.

Another all-new model that could be on its way here this year is the new X2. The sophomore X2 is not just all-new, but a departure from the original ‘X1 Coupe’. The U10 follows the style of bigger brothers X4 and X6, which means that it looks like a ‘coupe’ version of the latest U11 X1, just like how the X4/X6 are sloped-back twins to the mainline X3/X5.

But it’s not 100% an X1 save for the roofline. There’s a model-specific front end with unique LED headlights and an almost hexagonal kidney grille that can be optioned with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, as seen on higher-end models like the i7 limo and G60 5 Series. Small car (it’s actually 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider and 64 mm taller than the old X2), big flash.

Clockwise from top: Second-gen BMW X2, first-ever BMW iX2, G05 X5 facelift

New for this X2 is a fully-electric iX2 variant. The EV will be part of the new X2 line-up from launch as an iX2 xDrive30. Two motors at either end combine for a total system output of 313 hp (230 kW, including temporary boost) and 494 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in a brisk 5.6 seconds. The battery’s 64.8 kWh of usable energy provides WLTP-rated range of 417 to 449 km.

The G05 X5 is a very handsome big SUV, and ‘The Boss’ is ageing very well. A facelift was announced last year, and the LCI could very well make its local debut in 2024. The facelift isn’t super heavy, but it’s easy to spot one from the new LED signatures at both ends, particularly the slimmer eyes up front. With this update, the X5 gains latest BMW goodies such as the Iconic Glow grille and Curved Display with iDrive 8. Check out the X5 facelift in full here – like what you see?

Over at MINI, the brand’s range was fully overhauled last year. There’s an all-new fifth-generation MINI Cooper, and the it was revealed in September 2023 with ‘reduced’ design and two electric powertrains. The range-topping Cooper SE has 218 PS, 330 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. That’s good, but crucially, there’s now WLTP range of 402 km, which is nearly double that of the current MINI Electric. By the way, Cooper now refers to the MINI hatchback, and is no longer a ‘performance level’.

Clockwise from top: New MINI Cooper, new MINI Countryman C, 300 hp/400 Nm Countryman JCW

An all-new Countryman was also revealed alongside the Cooper. Now bigger (130 mm longer, 60 mm taller), the third-generation ‘MINI SUV’ also gets two electric powertrains with 66.45 kWh batteries (204 hp/250 Nm Countryman E with 462 km, 313 hp/494 Nm Countryman SE ALL4 with 433 km), but ICE versions were announced at the debut.

The base U25 with an engine is the Countryman C that puts 170 hp/280 Nm to the front wheels, while the Countryman S ALL4 channels 218 hp/360 Nm to both axles. The top JCW ALL4 model has 300 hp, 400 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds. Familiar but different, what do you think of the new MINI Cooper-Countryman tag team?

By the way, this is the last call if you want a MINI with an engine. The brand has declared that its final combustion engined car will be launched in 2025 as part of the transition to be a full electric car company by the early 2030s.

