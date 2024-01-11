Chery Malaysia sold 4.5k units in three months of 2023, plans to expand sales/service network in 2024

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 11 2024 12:54 pm

Chery Malaysia sold 4,501 units in 2023, which sounds decent, until you remember that they only started customer deliveries in September. In fact, it’s hard to believe that the returning brand has been around for less than a year when you look at the fast track progress – the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro were previewed in May, and the two SUVs were launched along with the brand itself in July. CKD too, which is impressive.

Of the total, it’s no surprise that the B-segment Omoda 5 contributed the lion’s share, at around 3,600 units. Chery also sold around 900 units of the D-segment Tiggo 8 Pro. Over three months (deliveries started towards the end of September), that’s an average of around 1,200 units per month for the Omoda 5 and 300 units monthly for the Tiggo 8 Pro.

For some context, that’s already half of Proton X50 and X90 (direct rivals and compatriots of the two Chery SUVs) monthly average sales, and what’s limiting sales figures for Chery is not demand, but production.

“It has been an interesting year for Chery, from the day we launched our products in July to delivering our vehicles to our customers two months after,” said Chery Auto Malaysia VP Lee Wen Hsiang, who added that the brand conducted a sales satisfaction survey with over 1,000 customers, and it returned a very high score of 94/100.

Lee, speaking at yesterday’s media briefing, acknowledged that some issues cropped up, and stressed that resolving customer problems is Chery’s “primary focus” and that this “commitment remains a top priority for Chery in 2024”.

Another area where Chery’s full throttle approach is evident is in its network expansion. The brand ended 2023 with 32 outlets nationwide employing 550 people. Of this total, over half (18) are 3S/4S centres and there are also 10 body and paint facilities in service. Chery is looking at growing its network to 48 outlets and 16 B&P centres in 2024.

“By at the end of 2024, we hope to have at least 48 outlets in operation and that will also contribute to 70% increase in our 3S and 4S centres. With more outlets and partnerships in the pipeline, this will serve as a platform to showcase Chery’s latest models, cutting-edge technology, and exemplary customer service,” said Chery Auto Malaysia network development director Soon Boon Ping, who added that the facilities will be ‘future-proof’, meaning that they will be able to handle EVs.

Speaking of EVs, Chery’s first launch for 2024 will be the Omoda E5 in March. The electric version of the Omoda 5 will be followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro, a C-segment SUV rival to the Proton X70 – details and preliminary specs here.

The brand is also looking to launch a more affordable, higher volume car in Q4 2024 – this ‘My First Chery’ model could be either a more basic Omoda 5 or a Tiggo 4 Pro. Currently, the cheapest Chery in Malaysia is the entry-level variant of the Omoda 5 at RM108,800. Click on the links for more on the new models and plans.

