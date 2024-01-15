2024 Porsche Macan EV – 2nd-gen SUV debuts January 25; over 500 km range WLTP on all variants

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / January 15 2024 10:48 am

The trickle feed of information on the upcoming, second-generation Porsche Macan continues, as the official Porsche website has teased the SUV’s debut date that will be January 25.

The launch of the second-generation Macan comes ten years after the end-2013 debut of the original model, with a number of facelifts given along the way; the first made its debut in 2018, followed by a second update in 2021.

Presented at the brand’s experience centre in Leipzig, Germany, we’ve covered the technical details, here. Now, the manufacturer has expanded further upon those, along with releasing more images of the next-generation SUV in lightly camouflaged pre-production form.

Architecture for the Macan EV is the PPE platform, and not the J1 platform that its EV sibling, the Taycan sits on. The PPE platform is co-developed with Audi, and it will be shared with the Q6 e-tron.

Battery capacity has now been confirmed by Porsche to be 100 kWh, or 95 kWh of usable capacity, and as disclosed previously, the vehicle employs 800-volt electrical architecture that supports up to 270 kW of DC charging. This way, a 10-80% state of charge is achieved in as little as 22 minutes. With its drag coefficient of 0.25, battery range will be more than 500 km on the WLTP test protocol across all variants, says Porsche.

In contrast to the Taycan, there is no high-voltage (HV) booster in the Macan EV, and when it is connected to 400 V charging, the vehicle will use ‘bank charging’ that switches via software to divide the battery into two 400-volt units in parallel, enabling quicker charging with 400 volts each. Meanwhile, a maximum of 11 kW AC charging is supported, with a higher AC charging output rating said to be on its way for the Macan.

For peak outputs, the Macan in its top variant form will offer 450 kW (612 PS) and 1,000 Nm of torque in overboost mode, with rear axle-biased output distribution, though no performance figures have been divulged yet. In terms of durability testing, the Macan EV has undergone more that 3.5 million km of testing on tracks and public roads, in temperatures ranging from minus 30 degrees Celsius, to 50 degrees Celsius.

