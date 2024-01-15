Application for OKU Smile free travel pass for public transport starts today – Rapid KL, Penang, Kuantan

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 15 2024 1:10 pm

Following transport minister Anthony Loke’s December 21 announcement that public transport will be free of charge for the disabled starting February 1, Prasarana has now released full details of what it calls the OKU Smile free travel pass, which can be used for Rapid KL rail and bus services, as well as Rapid Penang and Kuantan buses.

According to the public transport operator, the OKU Smile pass is for both existing OKU concession card holders as well as new applicants. Activation and new applications for the pass starts today, January 15, and the free rides will start on February 1.

To apply, existing concession card holders can activate the OKU Smile pass at any Rapid KL MRT, LRT, Monorail, BRT and selected bus hubs.

The latter includes the Rapid KL bus hubs (Pasar Seni, Chow Kit, KLCC, Sri Nilam, Puchong Utama, Pearl Point, Sunway Pyramid, Greenwood and Seksyen 2 Shah Alam), Rapid Penang bus hubs (Lorong Kulit HQ, Weld Quay bus terminal, Komtar, Bukit Jambul, Balik Pulau, Bukit Mertajam, Kompleks Dato Kalian Kepala Batas and Penang Sentral) and the sole Rapid Kuantan bus hub.

Ensure that your card has a minimum credit of RM5 to use OKU Smile. For expired concession cards, one will need to apply for a new one. You can do so at all the Rapid Penang bus hubs, the sole Rapid Kuantan bus hub, and the Rapid KL Pasar Seni bus hub or MRT Conlay station on the Putrajaya Line. Bring your OKU card issued by Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) for verification. The card issuing process takes 10 to 15 minutes.

Rapid KL and Kuantan users can also apply online at www.myrapid.com.my. One will need to upload a copy of his/her MyKad, JKM OKU card and a passport photo with a white or blue background. The applicant can then select a collection location. For successful applicants, your card will be sent to the selected location within three working days.

Note that a RM5 charge will be applied for each new card and it will be in your card as credit. Ensure that you have a minimum of RM5 in the card to use the OKU Smile pass.

Prasarana says that it will be going to several OKU societies to explain the OKU Smile pass, which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. Mobile application counters will also be set up during the tour.

