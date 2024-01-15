Honda ADV 350 making Malaysian debut in 2024?

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 15 2024 1:11 pm

Despite rumours of the Honda ADV 350 making its entry into the Malaysian scooter market last year, the appearance of this adventure styled scooter has to come to pass. However, a chance meeting in a Penang coffee shop over the weekend indicates the ADV 350 will finally make its local market debut.

Our source from Boon Siew Honda Malaysia said the delay was unexpected and due to bureaucratic red tape, something he said could not be avoided despite the firm’s best efforts. However, what paultan.org can tell you is the Honda ADV 350 is coming, and by mid-year.

“We’re not sure yet, but definitely by the middle of this year, perhaps earlier, depending on market factors,” said our source. “We wanted to launch the ADV 350 last year but had some difficulty with import permits,” he added.

Launched at the 2021 EICMA show in Italy, the ADV 350 with its adventure motorcycle bodywork slots between the Honda X-ADV 750 (RM68.899 in Malaysia) and the Honda ADV 160 (RM12,999 in Malaysia). Honda’s ADV series scooters have proven to be popular in the Malaysian market, with buyers reporting long waiting times for the ADV 160 and previously the ADV 150, while buyers of the X-ADV are apparently selling second-hand for much the same price as new.

As for pricing, our source was reticient, saying the ADV 350 will come from Japan as a CBU model, probably above the RM30,000 price point (the Honda Forza 250 scooter sells in Malaysia at RM25,388.) Power for the ADV 350 comes from a 330 cc Enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) single-cylinder SOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled engine producing 28.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.9 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Coming with traction control and two-channel ABS, the ADV 350 also gets Honda Smartphone Voice Control integrated into the LCD instrument panel for use with a helmet communication set and the Honda RoadSync app. Other riding conveniences include two-position height adjustable windshield, USB charging port and smart key operation.

A 48-litre storage compartment is found under the seat, big enough for two full-face helmets while the fuel tank holds 11.7-litres. Seat height is set at 795 mm, with the ADV 350 weighing in at 186 kg.

