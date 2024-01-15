Isuzu D-Max sales hit all-time record in 2023 – 9,650 units, 16.6% share of Malaysia’s truck market, No.3

Posted in Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 15 2024 3:22 pm

Isuzu Malaysia sold 9,650 units of the D-Max pick-up truck in 2023, an all-time record that surpassed the previous high of 9,211 units in 2022 by 439 units. That’s two consecutive years of record sales for the D-Max in a competitive pick-up truck market.

“Since the third-generation D-Max was introduced into Malaysia in 2021, interest in this model has remained consistently high thanks to its good features, excellent driving character, versatile operation and impressive value for money. This new model has expanded our customer base by increasing our conquest sales by 185% while retaining our strong core customer base,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Shunsuke Okazoe.

The local D-Max range starts from the Single Cab workhorse to the range-topping X-Terrain, but the top variant was once again the 1.9-litre Standard variant, which contributed 28% of total D-Max sales. The 1.9L’s modest engine displacement means lower road tax and running costs, and its output of 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,600 rpm is perfectly adequate.

Isuzu says that sales of the flagship D-Max X-Terrain also continued on a positive trend in 2023. Although it’s a fresh entrant in the premium pick-up truck sub-segment, X-Terrain sales grew by 24.5%. It comes with ADAS and a generous seven-year unlimited mileage warranty, among other selling points.

Interestingly, the D-Max is No.2 in the pick-up truck class in Sabah, Kedah and Pahang (behind you know who), and this has raised Isuzu to the No.3 position nationwide with a 16.6% market share of the segment.

“This third-generation Isuzu D-Max has been a revelation for the brand as it combines the best of Isuzu’s engineering capability with the modern sophistication and mindful ergonomics that customers today demand. This makes the D-Max a very capable yet liveable pick-up truck, satisfying every pick-up user’s needs. It is a truck for all,” Okazoe declared. More on the full D-Max range here.

