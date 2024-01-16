Honda e:NP2 – production EV seen in China ministry documents; 204 PS FWD motor, 68.8 kWh battery

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / January 16 2024 6:38 pm

Following a teaser last November, the production version of the Honda e:NP2 has been sighted in documents for the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology, which should indicate that the Japanese brand’s electric crossover is set to make its official debut soon.

The e:NP2 is the product of a joint venture between Honda and GAC, made in Guangzhou, and measures 4,787 mm long, 1,838 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm, and tips the scales at 1,762 kg, according to an X (Twitter) post by China-based automotive analyst Tycho de Feijter.

Here on the e:NP2, several details of a vehicle that has been productionised can be seen, such as the conventional door handles in place of the pop-out units seen on the concept. In front, the e:NP2 gets a set of darkened headlamps, along with black window trim and an aero wheel design.

At the rear, the e:NP2 gets tail lamps which are shaped to mimic those of the headlamps, and are bridged by ‘Honda’ lettering across the middle of the tailgate. At both front and rear ends of the vehicle, lighting units for the productionised e:NP2 gets more angular compared to those of the e:NP2 Prototype, which feature more right angles.

Early details from the post by de Feijter state that the e:NP2 is powered by a single motor driving the front wheels, producing 150 kW (204 PS), and can reach a top speed of 160 km/h, while energy is stored in a lithium-in battery by CATL. According to Carscoops, this battery has a capacity of 68.8 kWh.

The Honda e:NP2, alongside its e:NS2 twin that is to be sold by the Dongfeng Honda joint venture in China that share the Honda e:N Architecture F platform, appear set to be launched in the China market soon, according to de Feijter.

The Honda e:NP2 and e:NS2 are two of four new EVs in Honda’s e:N range of fully electric models, with an e:N SUV set for unveiling within this year, it has been reported previously. That SUV model will be the first to adopt the e:N Architecture W platform that accommodates front- and rear-motor configurations, compared to the FWD-oriented e:N Architecture F. The fourth, a sedan previewed by the e:N GT Concept, will only debut after 2025.

