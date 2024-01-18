CES 2024: Hyundai Mobis shows Mobion, Ioniq 5 EV with e-Corner motors – sideways, diagonal, pivot turns

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts and software arm of Hyundai Motor Group have unveiled the Mobion, a demontrator vehicle based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV that has been equipped with the firm’s e-Corner System technology that brings individual wheel steering and drive.

The e-Corner System is comprised of in-wheel drive motors which integrate drive, steering and suspension function into each in-wheel unit, thus enabling the demonstrator vehicle to perform manoeuvres such as sideways, diagonal movements as well as pivot turns, which are not possible for vehicles with conventional suspension and driveshaft arrangements.

Hyundai Mobis has also successfully conducted on-road tests of the system’s driving capabilities last year, the company stated.

“The Mobion represents the embodiment of Hyundai Mobis’ core technologies, all of which are ready for immediate mass production,” said Hyundai Mobis head of advanced engineering Lee Seung-Hwan.

Meanwhile in Japan, another Ioniq 5-based show model, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept was unveiled at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, showcased as a concept car with N Performance parts which are actually slated for production, and which will go on sale later this year.

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max 72.6 kWh AWD in Malaysia

Mick Chan

Mick Chan

 
 

