Guthrie Corridor Expressway’s Elmina R&R getting EV chargers soon – 60 kW DC by ChargEV, two bays

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 18 2024 3:56 pm

Good news for electric vehicle owners who use the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE). Prolintas has announced that the highway’s Elmina R&R will very soon be hosting EV chargers.

According to the GCE concessionaire, the chargers are 60 kW DC units, and the teaser image shows two bays. We’ve cropped the image to fit, but the lower half of the graphic has the ChargEV logo. Recent ChargEV 60 kW chargers provide juice at RM1.20 per kWh, and the same rate should apply to this Elmina spot.

“This pilot project is designed for EV users who love the convenience of charging on the go. Now you can recharge your EV while you relax, grab a bite, and enjoy the amenities at our five-star RSA. Stay charged and stay excited!” read the caption by Prolintas.

