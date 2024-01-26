Apple Car project reportedly delayed yet again, this time to 2028 – self-driving system reduced to Level 2+

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / January 26 2024 10:23 am

Apple’s electric car project (also known as Project Titan) is back in the spotlight, with Bloomberg reporting the project has been delayed yet again, with production now slated to begin in 2028.

Project Titan first surfaced back in mid-2010s and would see Apple offer a fully autonomous electric vehicle (EV). Prior to the latest revelation, the company’s last reported target for start of production was 2026, and 2024 before that.

The latest report from Bloomberg, which cites unnamed sources with “knowledge of the project,” claims Apple will limit the level of self-driving capability of its first car. Initially, the plan was to provide SAE Level 5 fully autonomous driving, but this was later downgraded to a Level 4 system (full automation in some circumstances). This shift meant Project Titan won’t be a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals.

Now, it’s reported that the “iCar” will be limited to Level 2+, which isn’t an official level defined by the SAE, but is understood to be a more advanced version of Level 2. This would make Project Titan’s autonomous driving capabilities similar to most new cars that are currently on sale – the Proton X50 and Perodua Ativa we have here are Level 2.

However, Bloomberg’s sources claim Apple is aiming to upgrade Project Titan’s self-driving system to Level 4 after it is launched. The project’s downscaling could make or break the entire thing, Bloomberg wrote, adding, “either the company is finally able to deliver this product with reduced expectations or top executives may seriously reconsider the project’s existence.”

