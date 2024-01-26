Malaysia has 254 locations identified as critical slopes at risk of landslides – mitigation works underway

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 26 2024 9:44 am

According to the department of mineral and geoscience (JMG), 254 locations nationwide have been identified as critical slopes at risk of landslides. As reported by The Star, JMG director-general Datuk Zamri Ramli said 104 sites were classified as high risk, 97 as medium risk and 53 as low risk.

Sabah recorded the highest number of critical slopes at 36. This is followed by Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak and Terengganu with 25 each, Sarawak and Selangor with 21 each, Negeri Sembilan with 19, Penang with 13, Kedah with eight, Melaka with six, Perlis with 4 and Kuala Lumpur with one.

“The classification and monitoring of said slopes were done in phases, with reports given to the local authorities involved and technical agencies or departments to assist in mitigation and maintenance measures. The information was also given to responder agencies for their preparations in facing any geological disasters,” Zamri said.

He added that mitigation works have been completed at 37 of the 254 critical slopes. Meanwhile, 15 sites are currently undergoing mitigation works, and the remaining 202 are being monitored for further action.

Zamri also said there are 31 landslide hotspots that have been identified, including locations along several highways such as the East-West Link Expressway, Tapah-Cameron Highlands route, Seremban-Simpang Pertang, Rembau-Johol and Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

Other hotspots are Sungai Buloh, Bukit Antarabangsa, Genting Peras and Sungai Buloh, while in Sabah and Sarawak, locations in Kota Kinabalu, Kundasang, Sandakan, Miri, Kapit and Bau were marked as hotspots. These hotspots had seen some 6,431 landslides and 602 deaths from May 11, 1961 to December 17, 2023 – the department updates the list of hotspots from time to time.

Zamri highlighted the Lata Iskandar Forest Ecopark in Perak, Sungai Tua Forest Ecopark in Selangor, Jeram Toi Forest Ecopark in Negeri Sembilan, Chamang Forest Ecopark in Pahang as well as the Lata Payung, Chemerong and Air Menderu Forest Ecoparks in Terengganu as potentially experiencing debris flows.

“The final report of the geological disasters management map for these locations alongside suggested mitigation measures and early warning systems for debris flows have been submitted to the relevant stakeholders for their preparedness in any situation,” Zamri said.

He added that community-based disaster risk management programmes have been carried out at four landslide hotspots in Perak, Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Sabah, with early warning systems (EWS) and rain gauges also established across locations in Kedah, Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Terengganu.

“The EWS is community-based and involves district and state disaster management committees, local authorities and community leaders to ensure inclusive and effective implementation,” Zamri explained. JMG has provided landslide threat maps to local authorities and stakeholders, while its geological disaster response teams have been activated and prepared for any eventuality.

Those who live in sloped areas or locations with a history of landslides are advised to pay attention to their surroundings by looking out for small movements on slopes, cracks in the ground, walls, pillars or roads, and to inform the JMG or local authorities.

