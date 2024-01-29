Zeekr smaller EV MPV spied, positioned below 009 MPV; five-seater driverless taxi, up to 646 PS with AWD

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 12:04 pm

Geely brand, Zeekr unveiled its luxury MPV, the Zeekr 009 in August 2022, and thanks to spy images posted to X by Tycho de Feijter it appears that the EV brand is working on a smaller electric MPV to be positioned below the 009 in its line-up.

Where the 009 measures 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, this sub-009 MPV appears to be around 4.8 metres in length, according to de Feijter. According to Car News China, the mid-sized MPV will seat five in a 2+3 layout.

This development mule appears to feature full-width headlamp and tail lamp assemblies, while featuring minimal front and rear overhangs to maximise space within the vehicle’s wheelbase. Seen in profile, the mid-sized Zeekr van appears to wear aero wheels as well.

The mid-sized MPV is codenamed CM2E, says Car News China, and is being co-developed with American self-driving taxi operator Waymo. This is based on the Zeekr M-Vision concept that was shown in 2022, dedicated to ride-hailing services and will feature Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, Zeekr said of the show car at the time, according to the news site.

Powertrain specifications for the mid-sized MPV have yet to be confirmed by Zeekr, though it can be expected to employ an 800-volt architecture as on the Zeekr 007 sedan, which will be offered in single- and dual-motor powertrain configurations.

Car News China reported that the Zeekr mid-sized MPV will get a single-motor version with 310 kW (421 PS), and a dual-motor version with 475 kW (646 PS); In the Zeekr 007, its debut configuration features a 204 PS/350 Nm motor that propels the sedan from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds.

Waymo-Zeekr robotaxi MPV prototype

Where the more recently sighted development vehicle (in the blue-green wrap scheme) differs from the previous version (black-white wrap) is in the front doors, which are sliding units for both front and rear doors, whereas the later development vehicle uses conventionally opening front doors. This could suggest that Zeekr is trialling different layouts, potentially for use in different markets, according to the publication.

The production version of the CM2E Zeekr mid-sized MPV will go to market ‘later in 2024’, and a version of that will join the Waymo self-driving taxi fleet in the United States, it added.

