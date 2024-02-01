Yamaha Tenere 700 official Malaysia CKD price, RM70k

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 1 2024 5:40 pm

After its Malaysia market preview in September 2023, the 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 now has official pricing, RM69,988, and this dual-purpose machine is brought in CKD. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and there is only one colour option available – Icon Blue.

Price for the Malaysia market Tenere 700 compares against ASEAN neighbours Thailand and the Philippines where it is sold at RM58,394 and RM51,912 in 2021. The Tenere 700 was initially scheduled for local market introduction in 2022 and due to the vagaries of the exchange rate and supply chain issues plus inflation hitting Malaysia, pricing has seen an increase since then.

Power for the Tenere 700 comes from Yamaha’s Crossplane 2 liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 689 cc. Power is rated at 72.4 hp at 9,000 rpm with 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, fed by EFI and getting to the ground with chain final drive and a six-speed gearbox.

Information is displayed on a TFT-LCD screen along while riding aids are oriented towards off-road use for the committed dual-purpose rider. Wheel sizing is also biased to dirt riding with a 21-inch wheel wearing 90/90 rubber and a 150/70 tyre on an 18-inch wheel at the rear.

As suits a true off-road motorcycle, The Tenere gets long travel suspension with 43 mm diameter upside-down front forks with 210 mm of travel and 200 mm travel adjustable monoshock at the back. If you feel the Tenere 700 is too hard-core, the more road-oriented Tracer 9 GT is sold by Yamaha in Malaysia, priced at RM69,988.

The Tenere 700 weighs in at 205 kg and fuel is carried in a 16-litre tank which gives a claimed 350 km range. A double-cradle tubular steel frame ties everything together and seat height places the rider 880 mm off the ground.

