MRT Metro Prima to Selayang feeder bus trial extended to April 22 – T152 now covers Taman Intan Baiduri

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / February 5 2024 9:35 am

Click to enlarge

Good news for those living in Selayang. Rapid KL has announced that the feeder bus trial from MRT Metro Prima to Pusat Bandar Selayang has been extended to April 22. Bus T152 started in October 2023 and was supposed to have ended in January 2024.

T152 connects the MRT Putrajaya Line station of Metro Prima in Kepong to the 99 Wonderland Park at Pusat Bandar Utara Selayang, and it passes by areas with high density. Among the stops are Residensi Fortune Perdana, Residensi Kepongmas, Taman Kepong Indah, Selayang Mall, Selayang Jaya, Taman Seri Melati, Flat Taman Wilayah Selayang and Lakepark Residence.

After 99 Wonderland Park, the bus will pass many of the same areas, but in the opposite direction. The route will also stop at FRIM, Taman Daya and Taman Usahawan Kepong before heading back to the Metro Prima MRT station.

In addition to the trial extension, the T152’s route has been expanded to include Taman Intan Baiduri. The four new stops are Padang Taman Intan Baiduri, SMK St Mary KL, Flat Taman Intan Baiduri and Taman Intan Baiduri (west). The bus will head to this area after Selayang Mall.

The feeder bus runs from 6am to 11.30 pm, with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours and 40 minutes during off-peak hours. The fare is from RM1 to RM1.50. Selayang residents, you finally have a connection to the MRT in Kepong, so do try this out if you’re working in KL or PJ.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.