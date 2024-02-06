PJ traffic police probed for cash found at roadblock

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 6 2024 9:52 am

Ten police officers including a sergeant from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) are under investigation following the discovery of RM3,753 in cash found in their possession, during the Op Alkohol roadblock that was conducted early Sunday morning, Malay Mail reported, citing Bernama.

The cash was discovered during a surprise inspection carried out by officers from the Bukit Aman integrity and standards compliance department at 2:30am, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

“RM3,313 in cash was found on a sergeant, while RM440 was in their car,” the Selangor police chief said in a statement released on Sunday. A disciplinary investigation and report have been initiated to determine if there has been any graft or violation of traffic enforcement procedures.

“All the personnel involved have also been transferred from the traffic enforcement division until the completion of the investigation,” Hussein said.

