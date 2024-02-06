PJ traffic police probed for cash found at roadblock

Ten police officers including a sergeant from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) are under investigation following the discovery of RM3,753 in cash found in their possession, during the Op Alkohol roadblock that was conducted early Sunday morning, Malay Mail reported, citing Bernama.
The cash was discovered during a surprise inspection carried out by officers from the Bukit Aman integrity and standards compliance department at 2:30am, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.
“RM3,313 in cash was found on a sergeant, while RM440 was in their car,” the Selangor police chief said in a statement released on Sunday. A disciplinary investigation and report have been initiated to determine if there has been any graft or violation of traffic enforcement procedures.
“All the personnel involved have also been transferred from the traffic enforcement division until the completion of the investigation,” Hussein said.
Comments
People just withdrew salary from ATM cannot meh?
AHH siapa sogok polis huh? Cepat hentikan budaya ini!!!
Polis Raja Di Malaysia
The late Datuk Chua Jui Meng,once said ” things in Bolehland can be kaotim”..he received a lot of rebuke for talking the truth,but isnt it the truth…corruption among many law enforcers is RAMPANT.
The video by the British couple “kaotim” the speeding offence by paying a bribe of RM100..was an internet sensation in no time.
Wonder what our IGP gonna say probably gonna revised that 2% rogue officer to maybe now 2.2% after the British incident and now maybe 2.5% with this additional one.
Well just say this is our piggy bank we save the money since we were born just like mama.
true, if we really look deep into PDRM we no surprise how DIRTY our enforcement in this country.
Please don’t act shocked. It’s no secret among Msians la. Lack of enforcement from top to bottom dari dulu generated all kinda corruption in our country. At least things are getting investigated now. Kudos PDRM/MACC etc..
No surprise when in Selangor from the MB to the state Gomen to the polis all corrupt to the max but PMX will never bring them to court. Political persecution is masked as fighting corruption this is why you don’t vote for corruptors to fight corruption. That is stupid logic by PH.
So if all politicians are corrupt, who do you vote for?
No Further Action (NFA) after this
That money is gotten from the normal Pay on the spot saman lerr…
Vote for me
the money is from a donation. the police officers deserved to be pardoned.
in the transfers department. what the Shame PDRM