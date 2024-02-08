2024 BYD Yuan Up revealed in China – smaller than Atto 3; up to 401 km EV range; from RM67k estimated

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 8 2024 1:23 pm

BYD has revealed the new Yuan Up, which is a fully electric SUV built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 that is also used by the Dolphin, Atto 3 (also known as the Yuan Plus) and Seal. Scheduled to go on sale in China from March this year, the Yuan Up is part of the carmaker’s Dynasty series and is expected to have a starting price of around 100,000 yuan (RM66,975).

In terms of size, the Yuan Up measures 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,620 mm. That makes it smaller than the Atto 3 we have here, which is 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and with a wheelbase spanning 2,720 mm.

For further context, the Dolphin is 4,290 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and its wheelbase measures 2,700 mm. To draw comparisons, the Yuan Up is slightly larger than a Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-3.

According to CarNewsChina, the Yuan Up comes with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack that is available in two energy capacities – 32 kWh and 45.1 kWh – for a range of up to 301 km and 401 km respectively. There will also be two electric motor options providing either 95 PS 94 hp or 70 kW) or 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW).

Design-wise, BYD’s new electric vehicle (EV) adopts the Dragon Face design concept that is also applied to the larger Song L. Highlights include a front bumper with what appears to be a prominent underguard, slim headlamps with integrated DRLs and discreet corner air inlets.

Moving on from the front end, we see a bit of the smart #1 in the profile, albeit with more pronounced creases and chunky rocker panels on the sides. The rear taillights feature a signature reminiscent of what’s on the Dolphin, while the lower apron mimics the front.

Inside, you’ll find a D-shaped steering wheel in front of an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, while the other display inside the cabin is a 12.8-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. Like in the Atto 3, the infotainment can be rotated if you prefer a portrait screen format instead of a landscape one. There’s even a head-up display, although this will likely be standard on higher-end variants.

Other notable aspects of the cabin are powered front seats, perforated leatherette upholstery, a wireless charging pad and a crystal gear selector. Not much in the way of buttons, although there are some on the centre console for selected vehicle functions. The Yuan Up is also available with a generously-sized sunroof, and based on the photos, boot space looks to be impressive as well.

So, what do you think of the Yuan Up? Is this an EV that BYD should introduce in Malaysia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

