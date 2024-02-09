New road tax for cars and bikes in Malaysia – not required to be displayed, valid in other countries

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 9 2024 3:31 pm

Earlier this year, the road transport department (JPJ) announced it would continue to issue physical road tax (LKM) to those who aren’t prepared to make the switch to a digital one. However, the road tax provided will now come in the form of a paper document instead of a plastic disc that you stick on your vehicle’s windscreen.

Keep in mind that both physical and digital versions of the LKM are valid in Malaysia, with the latter accessible via the MyJPJ app and highly encouraged by the department. If you still insist on a physical road tax but are unsure how it all works, the department has published a FAQ to provide a better understanding.

First up, the JPJ says its offices and business partners will continue to provide the familiar road tax disc, although this is dependent on stock availability. Once the stock is finished at individual outlets, you will get the paper-type LKM instead.

Places that issue the new LKM include all JPJ counters as well as agents such as Pos Malaysia, MyEG and Puspakom. You can also get a physical road tax when renew your road tax via the mySIKAP portal, although you’ll still need to head to a JPJ counter to collect it.

There’s no additional charge to go with a physical LKM as it is factored into the renewal cost, but should you lose or damage the paper-type LKM, a replacement can be obtained at any JPJ office at a cost of RM20 for motorcycles and RM50 for vehicles that aren’t motorcycles.

The paper document (pictured above) includes details such as the vehicle registration number, expiry date, engine capacity, place of registration and road tax fee. The general look of the new LKM is now standardised for all vehicles, including motorcycles, regardless if they are privately owned or company-registered. All details are updated in real-time to JPJ’s system and MyJPJ app.

You are not required to display the new LKM on your vehicle but you must store it nearby in case you are requested by the authorities to show it. On a related matter, if your vehicle’s road tax hasn’t expired, you are not required to switch to the new LKM and can keep the disc that is already stuck on.

For those who plan to drive their vehicles in foreign countries, the JPJ says the entry of Malaysian-registered vehicles is subject to the regulations of the countries you intend to visit. In countries where a physical road tax is mandatory, the new LKM can be used.

According to a prior report by MySinchew, the JPJ received written notification from four neighbouring countries – Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia – that Malaysian citizens driving into these four countries only need to show their digital road tax at the land border in order to get clearance.

Do take note that while the paper-type LKM is valid in other countries, it is a different story when it comes to your driving licence. If you’re planning to drive in a foreign country, you’ll need visit a JPJ counter to request a card version of your driving licence, which requires submitting supporting documents and proof relating to your trip overseas. This is because the new driving licence format, be it digital or physical (in the form of a renewal slip), is not valid in foreign countries.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.