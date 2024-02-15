BYD Dolphin Mini – renamed Seagull for international markets; up to 380 km EV range, fr RM105k in Uruguay

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 15 2024 1:53 pm

BYD’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV) is the Seagull, which was introduced in China last April and positioned beneath the Dolphin. This year, the Seagull will be launched in international markets, with Uruguay being among the first to get the EV, with Brazil set to follow soon after.

For a brief recap, the Seagull/Dolphin Mini is a compact EV that measures 3,780 mm long, 1,715 mm wide, 1,580 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,500 mm. In Uruguay, the EV comes in two powertrain configurations, both with outputs of 75 PS (74 hp or 55 kW) and 135 Nm of torque – the top speed is 130 km/h.

The difference is the capacity of the Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with the lesser EV 300 variant packing a 30.08-kWh unit for a range of up to 300 km (NEDC). The higher-end EV 400 variant offers 380 km (NEDC) thanks to its 38-kWh battery. AC charging at a max of 7 kW is standard for both powertrains, but DC charging capacity is higher for the top variant at 40 kW compared to 30 kW.

In terms of pricing, the EV 300 variant of the Dolphin Mini retails for USD21,990 (about RM105k) while the EV 400 is USD23,990 (about RM115k). Standard equipment is mostly shared across both variants and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, keyless entry and start, synthetic leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning and selectable drive modes.

No active safety systems for the Dolphin Mini, but there is an array of passive systems like traction control, EBD, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a reverse camera and Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC). The EV 400 improves upon the EV 300 by having six airbags (instead of four), a powered driver’s seat and more steering column adjustability.

For further context, the Seagull in China is currently listed with prices ranging from 73,800 to 89,800 yuan (about RM49k to RM60k). Considering the Dolphin we have here is already priced close to the RM100,000 minimum price cap for imported (CBU) EVs, it’s unlikely we’ll get the Dolphin Mini here. Would you want it though?

