2024 Nissan Almera Kuro Edition in Malaysia gallery – black Tomei bodykit, rims; new Glacier Grey; fr RM84k

The Nissan Almera Kuro Edition was introduced earlier this year and we’re now bringing you a full gallery of the kitted-up B-segment sedan for your viewing pleasure. Also known as the Black Edition (kuro is the Japanese term for black), the car pictured here is finished in a new-for-2024 exterior colour called Glacier Grey and based on the range-topping VLT variant.

You can also get the Kuro/Black Edition in VLP and VL guises, with all of them sharing several accessories that are part of the included Kuro Package. These include a gloss black front grille, black alloy wheels (15-inch on the VL and 16-inch on the VLP and VLT), sports pedals, ‘Ice Cool’ window tint and a gloss black Tomei aerokit.

The last item has been offered by Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) for some time now and includes front and rear bumper spoilers as well as side skirts. While the Tomei aerokit parts are normally body-coloured, they are appropriately finished in gloss black for the Kuro/Black Edition.

For the VL and VLP variants, a gloss black boot lid spoiler is included with the Kuro Package – this is already standard with the VLT. It should be noted the VLT’s Kuro Package also comes with door handle protectors, kicking plates and door visors, all of which are not found with the Kuro Package for the VLP and VL.

If you want even more accessories, ETCM offers the Kuro GT Package as an exclusive add-on for the VLT and VLP Kuro Package. This is limited to 300 units and adds on a prominent Tomei GT wing in black and 16-inch two-tone Impul Racing alloy wheels.

In terms of pricing, the Almera Kuro Edition starts at RM83,888 (no price premium), and ETCM is offering a launch promo where you can get the Kuro Package for just RM1,000 (list price RM8,000), or the Kuro GT Package for an extra RM500 over the regular Kuro Package (list price add-on RM3,200). The Kuro Edition without the bodykit is priced the same as standard, which is RM83,888 for the VL, RM89,888 for the VLP and RM95,888 for the VLT, all on the road without insurance.

No change in terms of the mechanical bits, with the Almera continuing to be powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine rated at 100 PS (99 hp or 74 kW) and 152 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an X-Tronic CVT with D-Step Logic and Sport mode.

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) remains standard across the board, with the range-topping VLT getting the full Nissan Safety Shield pack (includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert; VLT only) and a 360-degree camera. Other available features include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – VLP onwards.

