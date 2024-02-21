Selangor to expand use of glow-in-the-dark road markings to 15 other locations across the state

The Selangor state government says it will expand the use of glow-in-the-dark road markings to 15 other locations within all nine districts in the state, The Star reports. According to state infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim, the initiative will cover some 15 km of roads in districts such as Sepang, Kuala Langat and Petaling.

In a social media post, he said the glow-in-the-dark road markings, which will be painted on roads without any street lights, will be carried out in stages. While there was no indication of a timeline for the project, he said that the initiative would cost about RM900,000 to implement.

He said that the initiative is in line with the ‘Selangor Bercahaya’ programme, which to date has seen the installation of 600 LED street lamps throughout Selangor. He added that RM150 million has been allocated for additional LED street lamps to be put in place this year.

In November last year, the Hulu Langat public works department (JKR Hulu Langat) carried out the installation of glow-in-the-dark road markings in Hulu Langat in Semenyih, Selangor. The works ministry stated at the time that the pilot project involved 245 m of road with 490 m of glow-in-the-dark road markings painted, serving as an alternative to the use of road studs or “cats’ eyes”.

However, its costs are very high compared to conventional road marking methods. In January, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the photoluminescent paint cost RM749 per square metre compared to RM40 per square metre for conventional road marking paint.

Comments

  • Squid on Feb 21, 2024 at 11:26 am

    RM749 per sq m?? It’s probably more cost effective to install solar street lamps instead.

  • EV user on Feb 21, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    This is good. Whole malaysia should have this.

  • mosh on Feb 21, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    shud use the funds to improve the road conditions 1st

  • catseye on Feb 21, 2024 at 1:21 pm

    Given our heavy rainfall, does anyone know how long the pilot project lasted to allow for proper evaluation, especially with a cost increase of 18 times?

