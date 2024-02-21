Toyota Camry Hybrid previewed in Malaysia at UMWT’s Beyond Zero event – 211 PS, 2.5L; launching soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / February 21 2024 3:18 pm

Another hybrid model being previewed by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) at the company’s Beyond Zero event is the Toyota Camry Hybrid. This isn’t the first time we’re seeing the electrified D-segment sedan, as it was also shown during UMWT’s multi-pathway strategy briefing last May.

At present, the Camry we have here is the facelifted eighth-generation model, which went on sale in February 2022. Available in a single 2.5V variant priced at RM219,800 on-the-road without insurance, it is powered by a Dynamic Force A25A-FKS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 209 PS and 253 Nm of torque.

The hybrid version uses an Atkinson-cycle version of the engine that serves up 178 PS and 221 Nm. This is paired with an electronic CVT (E-CVT) and augmented by an electric motor rated at 120 PS and 202 Nm for a total system output of 211 PS.

While we didn’t get a hybrid variant of the eighth-generation Camry in facelift or pre-facelift form, such an offering was part of the seventh-generation model’s line-up several years ago. Should UMWT bring back a hybrid option for the Camry, we would match Thailand in terms of powertrain options.

Our local-spec Camry comes fully imported from Thailand, so it isn’t far-fetched to assume that it’s possible to bring in the hybrid variant as well. In fact, the preview car shown to us last year came from Thailand, and that very same unit is the one currently on display at the Beyond Zero event.

In Thailand, the base 2.5 Premium variant with a 2.5 litre NA engine retails for 1.599 million baht, while the starting hybrid option (2.5 HEV Premium) costs nearly 4% more at 1.659 million baht. The range-topping 2.5 HEV Premium Luxury there is about 13% more than the base variant. Through extrapolation, could a Camry Hybrid here go for between RM226k and RM248k when it’s launched here?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Camry 2.5 HEV Premium Luxury (Thailand market)



