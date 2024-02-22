Woman found dead inside parked car at hospital in Ipoh – victim feel asleep without opening windows

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 22 2024 2:45 pm

A woman was found dead inside a car parked at the parking lot of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital on Tuesday, reports The Star. According to the police, the woman was sleeping in the backseat without opening the car windows and the case has been classified as sudden death while awaiting post-mortem.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan revealed the victim was taking care of her father who was warded at the hospital. “She had come to the car to rest at the backseat without winding down the windows,” he said.

“The police had received a call from the hospital’s security guard on Tuesday evening stating that he believed a woman was unconscious, and had probably died inside the car. With the help of firefighters, the car doors were opened, and checks by medical officers confirmed that the woman died,” he added.

Yahaya advised the public not to have the habit of sleeping in their cars. This is because if the car engine was switched off, the air-conditioning system would not function which can lead to a lack of oxygen that can cause sudden death. It’s also not advisable to sleep in a parked car with the engine and air-conditioning running because it can resulted in carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

