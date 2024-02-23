2024 Audi Q2 updated in Europe – new 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, 8.8-inch touchscreen, more safety tech

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 23 2024 10:31 am

While the Audi Q2 may not live to see another generation, the German carmaker has announced a tech update for the compact crossover in Europe. Now with a slightly higher starting price of 28,600 euros (RM147,935) in Germany, changes to the Q2 bring it more in line with other models in the range.

According to Audi, every new Q2 will be equipped with the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen effective immediately. The latter is linked to the brand’s MMI infotainment system and also sees a redesigned centre console with storage compartment in place of the previous rotary dial control.

As for the virtual cockpit, it is a common feature in many Audis and replaces the Q2’s traditional dials with a high-resolution (1,920 x 720 pixels) display. This comes with a number of customisation options, including specific designs depending on the chosen equipment level.

In addition to the new-for-the-Q2 displays, the crossover also adds traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and rear park assist to its range of standard equipment. Everything else about the Q2 remains unchanged from before.

The Q2 was first introduced in Malaysia back in 2019 and we even got the facelifted model in 2021 before the PHS Automotive takeover in 2022. At last check, the facelifted Q2 retails for RM236,900 (OTR without insurance), but it has since been removed from Audi Malaysia’s lineup, leaving just the Q3 as the company’s entry-level crossover.

