2024 WSBK: Petronas MIE Racing Honda show team colours – Adam Norrodin and SuperKIP to race

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News, Motorsports, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 23 2024 1:09 pm

Opening their campaign for the 2024 World Superbike Championship are Petronas MIE Racing Honda, at a special launch at Phillip Island circuit in Australia. With Malaysian national oil company Petronas sponsoring MIE Racing in 2023, the team will campaign both WSBK and World SuperSport (WSSP) in 2024.

Leading the charge for Petronas MIE Racing Honda in WSBK are Malaysian racer Adam Norrodin and British rider Tarran Mackenzie, both of whom earned a promotion to the top rank after spending time in WSSP. For the WSSP team, MI Racing will field Malaysian rider Khairul Idham Bin Pawi, better known the racing fans as “Super KIP” and Japanese rider Kaito Toba.

Adam Norrodin

All four riders are rookies in their respective categories and team principal Midori Moriwaki is placing high hopes on their shoulders for this year. “I am happy and proud to present the Petronas MIE Racing Honda team, along with the four incredibly strong riders who will represent them,” said Midori.

“Adam and Tarran have demonstrated their significant talent and competitive spirit by scoring points at every opportunity and securing the team’s first victory in the SSP category before moving to SBK this year,” she added.

Moriwaki and Petronas share a common mission to facilitate the growth path of young Asian riders on the world stage, with the team’s riders representing both Malaysia and Japan, as well as the UK. The team is mounting their challenge on the Honda CBR1000RR-R and the CBR600RR with the bikes debuting at the opening round of WSBK at Philip Island on February 24 and 25.

Adam, riding the #27 CBR1000RR-R superbike, is optimistic about his chances this year in WSBK. “This year I jump up to the 1000cc bike, which marks the start of a new chapter for me. It’s an exciting challenge and I will work very hard to learn and progress, round by round,” said Adam.

Khairul Idham Pawi

Meanwhile, Super KIP is happy to be back in the saddle on the #89 WSSP CBR600RR and cannot wait to get started. “Our tests at Almeria and also here have gone well and have allowed me to get to know the new bike and team. It’s all been quite positive so far, and we’ve already improved a little in terms of top speed,” said Khairul.

The racing Honda CBR1000RR-R and CBR600RR are decked out in Petronas’ iconic teal green livery with a gold stripe marking the oil company’s 50th anniversary. In Malaysia, the 2023 Honda CBR1000RR-R 30th Anniversary Edition superbike retails at RM208,000.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.