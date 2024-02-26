SCK Honda Racing enters 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

SCK Honda Racing enters 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix

Unveiling its motorcycles and new racing colours for the 2024 Malaysian Cub Prix is SCK Honda Racing Team. The SCK team will be campaigning the Honda RS-X 150 in the CP150 class, and the Honda Wave 125 in the CP125 category.

Team riders are Helmi Azman, Mohamad Amirul Ariff Musa and Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin Tengku Hanafi in the CP150 class., Meanwhile in the smaller CP125 category, SCK Honda Racing will be represented by Adib Hareez Hazwat.

Under the aegis of team principal Soong Wai Loan and manager Sunny Siow, SCK Honda Racing aims to build on their racing success over the previous years in the Malaysian Cub Prix. For 2024, the Malaysian Cub Prix season starts with the first round in Jasin, Malacca, on March 2 and 3.

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

