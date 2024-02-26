Used car dealers in Malaysia will be able to temporarily transfer car ownership online from April via e-STMS

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 26 2024 1:39 pm

The transport ministry has announced that beginning from April, used car dealers will no longer have to go to road transport department (JPJ) offices to temporarily transfer the ownership of vehicles purchased from sellers.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, used car dealers will be able to do the process online when the scope of the e-STMS (sistem tukarmilik sementara, or temporary vehicle ownership transfer) is expanded and integrated with the JPJ MySikap system, The Star reports.

He said he had approved the move, and it was now up to JPJ’s strategic partner eAuto, a private company which has been working with the department for several years to provide online services, to integrate the systems. “I want them to work on it fast because I do not want people going to the JPJ unnecessarily when these things can be done online,” he said.

Loke said under the soon-to-be-launched system, which will be trialled for one year, sellers will also be able to immediately get refunds for balance in their road tax. “The used car dealer will be able to cancel the road tax of the car he is buying and refund the seller the balance amount immediately. At present, the process is tedious as the used car buyer will have to physically go to JPJ to do this,” he said, adding that the refund method will be announced soon.

The eSTMS will also allow used car dealers to electronically print out the vehicle ownership certificate in their office, allowing the buyer to get a copy digitally. “In short, the entire process can be done without the buyer having to go to JPJ,” he said.

Loke said a further benefit is that the system will allow used car dealers to immediately know the history of the car they are buying. “The used car dealers who use eAuto’s eSTMS will be able to print out all information about the car in their office and then use it, for instance, to check with financial institutions like how much it is worth immediately,” he said.

“They will know who the owner is, if the car had changed hands previously and any other information about the vehicle which is available in JPJ’s database,” he said adding that this way, used car dealers would also know if the seller was trying to sell them a stolen car.

He said the transparency of the online system would benefit both buyers and sellers. “Those who sell their car certainly want the ownership to be transferred as soon as possible, because if the name change is delayed, they could still be held responsible if anything were to go wrong,” he said, adding that used car dealers would also benefit as they would have immediate access to the vehicle’s records.

