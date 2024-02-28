Toyota Vios crashes head-on with bike in Muar, Johor

— @ (@anthraxxx781) February 27, 2024
A dashcam video of a head-on collision has emerged on social media, this time involving a Toyota Vios and a motorcycle on a two-way road. According to the post by @mynewshub on X/Twitter, the incident took place in Parit Sulong in Muar, Johor, with the dashcam time stamp showing the incident at 6:59am on February 27, yesterday.
The footage begins with the dashcam vehicle overtaking a prime mover truck, with two motorcycles ahead travelling in the same direction. As the dashcam vehicle rejoins its lane, some oncoming headlights are already visible in the footage, and the white Toyota Vios is seen to pass on the right hand side.
Brake lights on the Vios are seen just as it passes the camera vehicle, and the Vios appears on video to be edge of the road on the opposite side, on the white line. If we rewind to observe the oncoming motorcycle, its positioning is somewhat in the middle of its lane, then the rider swerves to its left, likely in hope the oncoming Vios would swerve left – away from the bike – to return to its lane. It does not, and the two collide head-on.
In the comment thread in the post by the @mynewshub account, the top reply at time of writing was from @httpizyxn, who wrote that it was their relative who passed away, indicating it was from the crash that turned out to be fatal, as they thanked the dashcam owner for the footage. Tragic as it is, this demonstrates the role of a dashcam in such instances.
As for the failed overtaking attempt by the Vios in the video, the lesson that can be learnt is that overtaking a large vehicle such as a prime mover truck takes more time than it would for overtaking regular passenger cars. The outcome of a failed attempt, as it turns out here, is deadly.
