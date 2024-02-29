smart to have 13 dealerships soon, including first outlet in East Malaysia – Brabus version is top-seller

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / February 29 2024 11:21 am

smart Malaysia celebrates its first 100 days in the market today, a rare leap year occurrence. “Our progress has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve maintained a laser focus on prioritising our customers’ needs, ensuring every interaction with our brand is both memorable and positive,” said CEO Zhang Qiang, reflecting on the milestone.

As the EV-only brand – a JV between Geely and Mercedes-Benz – pushes forward in Malaysia, it will soon have 13 dealerships nationwide, including the first-ever outlet in East Malaysia. Currently, there are 10 operational smart dealerships across the country.

“Innovation and customer-centricity are fundamental to our core values. As we celebrate this milestone, our commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence and delivering exceptional products and services to our customers remains unwavering,” Zhang said.

smart Malaysia is committed to expanding its charging infrastructure and partnerships in response to the increasing demand for EVs nationwide. With 70% of charging station data already integrated into the Hello smart app, owners can expect even broader coverage as the company collaborates with key stakeholders in the EV ecosystem. The updated app now facilitates debit and credit card payments.

Interestingly, the range-topping Brabus version of the smart #1 is the most popular variant in Malaysia so far. The RM249,000 #1 Brabus has a dual-motor AWD setup with 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque, good for 3.9 seconds in the 0-100 km/h sprint. The RM189,000 Pro and RM219,000 Premium have a rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm, with 0-100 km/h taking 6.7 seconds.

The #1’s battery is a 66 kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit providing 440 km of WLTP-rated range (Brabus 400 km). The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which gets the battery from 10-80% SoC in 30 minutes. But it’s in daily AC charging that the #1 stands out – with 22 kW AC (most EVs max out at 11 kW and 7 kW is common), going from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours – that’s a long lunch break.

Check out our review of the smart #1 here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.