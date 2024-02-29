Toyota Industries resumes diesel model production in Japan; Thailand-built Hilux deliveries from March 4

Posted in International News, Toyota / By /

Toyota Industries resumes diesel model production in Japan; Thailand-built Hilux deliveries from March 4

Following the emergence of certification testing irregularities for diesel engines at Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) which led to a probe, the Japanese transport ministry has announced that it will lift the suspension on shipment of engines manufactured by TICO, Toyota has announced.

The models that will see resumed production are the Toyota Hiace, Ace and Granace which are made at the Inabe Plant production line #1, as well as at the Gifu Auto Body production line.

The certification irregularities surfaced when a special investigation committee found that the horsepower output of the engines being tested were measured using ECUs with software that was different from those used in mass production, in order for values in the test results to appear smoother with less variation.

Toyota Industries resumes diesel model production in Japan; Thailand-built Hilux deliveries from March 4

2020 Toyota Hilux, Thailand-specification

In January, Toyota stated that 10 vehicle models used the affected engines, the 1GD, 2GD and F33A. The 2.8 litre 1GD is used on the Land Cruiser Prado from August 2020 (since discontinued), the HiAce/GranAce/Bongo Brawny from 2017 and the Hino Dyna/Dutro from May 2021, as well as the Thai-made Hilux and Thai and Indonesian-made Fortuner from May 2020.

Meanwhile, the 2.4 litre 2GD is used in the Thai-assembled Hilux and Indian-built Innova units from May 2020. Finally, the 3.3 litre V6 F33A series diesel engines are units equipping the Land Cruiser 300 and LX 500d models built by subsidiary Toyota Auto Body.

Toyota noted that production of the Land Cruiser 300 with the diesel engine for overseas markets has already resumed, and domestic delivery of this model has also resumed as of this announcement. Shipment of the Hilux pick-up truck, which is manufactured at Toyota Motor Thailand, will resume on March 4, it added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Toyota Yaris 2024
Toyota Vios 2024
Toyota Corolla 2024
Toyota Camry 2024
Toyota Veloz 2024
Toyota Innova 2024
Toyota Innova Zenix 2024
Toyota Alphard 2024
Toyota Vellfire 2024
Toyota Corolla Cross 2024
Toyota Fortuner 2024
Toyota Harrier 2024
Toyota Hilux 2024
Toyota GR Supra 2024
Toyota Hiace 2024
Toyota GR86 2024
Toyota GR Corolla 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX
TOYOTA HILUX

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 