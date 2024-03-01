BMW Premium Selection Showcase 2024 on March 1-3 in Bukit Jalil – up to 500 pre-owned BMWs, MINIs

This weekend marks the return of the annual BMW Premium Selection Showcase 2024, happening from March 1 to 3, 2024 at Stadium Bukit Jalil Carpark B. The event is said to be the biggest ever, with up to 500 pre-owned BMW and MINI vehicles for you to peruse.

The event played host to the launch of the new BMW R18 Roctane, a stylish cruiser motorcycle with a 91 PS 1,802 cc air-cooled boxer twin and rear panniers; this motorrad is priced at RM160,000 estimated. At the other end of the spectrum is the 2024 iX xDrive50 Sport, which adds higher 22 kW AC charging capability but loses some equipment to make it RM63,370 cheaper than before, starting at RM465,800.

The new BMW R18 Roctane (left) and iX xDrive50 Sport were both showcased at the event

As for the pre-owned cars, the selection up for sale runs the gamut of the usual 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Series, plus lots of units of X SUVs, BMW Motorrad bikes and the MINI Hatch, Countryman and Clubman. You also get a decent selection of EVs, including the iX, the i4 and the recently-launched iX1 and i7. Less common are sportier cars like the Z4 and M850i, and you’ll even be able to find full-fat M cars such as the M2, M3, M4 and even the new XM SUV.

Perhaps the rarest of them all is a 2018 BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition, which as the name suggests is finished in matte black. The original butterfly-doored plug-in hybrid sports car with supercar looks cost RM1.2 million when new, but you can get this now at RM438,800.

Customers will be able to take advantage deals such as a RM5,000 instant rebate, and those who book a car here will be entered into a lucky draw to win BMW merchandise. Instant financing pre-approval can also be arranged through BMW Engage by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, and you will also get a 10% discount on ConnectedDrive updates.

All vehicles sold this weekend get a 360-degree technical and optional inspection check by certified technicians and come with approved service and vehicle history, including accident damage history checks. They can also be had with an optional warranty of up to seven years (underwritten by Allianz Malaysia). Trade-in deals will also be offered at the event. The BMW Premium Selection Showcase 2024 will be open from 9am to 7pm each day.

