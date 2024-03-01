Car rams into concrete barrier on first floor of car park in KL, plunges to the ground roof first, driver injured

By Anthony Lim / March 1 2024 6:52 pm

Crash testing performed by car manufacturers often take into account scenarios that are likely to unfold, be it with other vehicles or stationary, immovable objects. A car ramming through a concrete barrier and plunging a storey or two to the ground isn’t usually one of these, simply because of their rarity.

That doesn’t mean they don’t happen, as shown by an incident that happened earlier today, when a 9th-gen Honda Accord demolished a barrier wall on the first floor parking section of Menara TA One in Jalan P. Ramlee before plunging to the ground, landing on its roof.

According to news reports, the Kuala Lumpur Operations Movement Center received an emergency call at 1:05 pm and subsequently dispatched several vehicles to the scene, with a total of 15 personnel from the Tun Razak and Pudu fire stations being sent to the location.

The driver, a woman, was reported to have sustained head and knee injuries and was rushed to Kuala Lumpur hospital (HKL) for treatment. It’s amazing that it wasn’t outright fatal, given that the drop flattened much of the Accord’s front roofline. The height from which the car fell may have a lot to do with it – another storey might have resulted in a different outcome.

The police have initiated an investigation into the accident. It was not reported what circumstances led to the car ramming the barrier, but it surely must have involved quite a bit of speed to be able to punch through the RC barrier.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.