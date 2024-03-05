Proton to improve parts supply with new warehouse management system, regional parts centre in Sabah

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / March 5 2024 9:39 am

Proton has announced initiatives to improve parts supply in order to better cater to increased market demand. Key to the carmaker’s aftersales improvement efforts is Proton Parts Centre (PPCSB), which was established on June 19, 1992 and is currently headquartered at Hicom-Glenmarie Industrial Park.

PPCSB currently serves a network of 354 body and paints shops, parts stockists, authorised service centres as well as 26 overseas distributors. Over the past two years, the company has invested to expand its warehousing facilities by over 35%.

At present, the main facility occupies 26,700 square metres and serves as the primary operation hub to handle all functions crucial to the supply chain, including order processing, import, export and East Malaysia transfers.

On average, between 2,500 and 4,500 line orders are processed daily by PPCSB, and the company has increased its stock holding level by 1.5 times compared to 2022, equating to a current inventory worth over RM130 million comprising of 30,000 different parts.

Average daily delivery output has also gone up by 35%, while other improvements have resulted in a 63% reduction work-in-progress volume as more orders are fulfilled within the service promise committed timeframe.

Stock transfers to East Malaysia have also doubled in recent years as a new streamlined supply chain process boosts parts availability and enables direct deliveries from overseas vendors to East Malaysia. On that mention, the company plans to add more space by opening a new regional parts centre in Sabah during the second quarter.

Another improvement initiative will come in the form of a new warehouse management system developed in collaboration with Geely and supported by Geely Logistics, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of March this year.

“Proton is pleased to share our commitment in our parts warehousing ecosystem as our parts supply chain warehousing improvement plan for 2024 underscores our dedication to continuous enhancement. Our new warehousing system reflects our relentless pursuit in ensuring optimal solutions for our valued customers and we will continue making efforts to improve after sales service to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

