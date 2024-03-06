2024 MAM Malaysian E-Sports Championship kicks off

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 6 2024 11:22 am

With four rounds in the calendar, the 2024 MAM Malaysian E-Sports Championship held its first race day at Raceroom, Petaling Jaya on March 2. Consisting of three classes – Junior, Club and Pro – contestants raced on a virtual Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The Junior class is for drivers below 16 years of age, while the Club class is for drivers with a Class B or C MAM E-Sport licence. Meanwhile, drivers with a Class A MAM E-Sport licence are only allowed to compete in the Pro class.

Held under the aegis of the Malaysian Motorsports Association (MAM), the championship is organised by Axle Sports eRacing Club, and sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), motorsports governing body. “This ensures competitors compete on a level playing field, within their respective racing class and there is oversight from race stewards to ensure fair play,” said Alex Yoong of Axle Sports.

In the Junior class, Matthew Chu took the win across the 11 lap race with a fastest lap of 2:03.448. He was followed by Keith Moh in second, 4.77 seconds behind, and Izz Edrian in third, trailing by 7.17 seconds.

Moving up to the Club class, Mohammad Dzikri of Wilayah Persekutuan won the 14 lap race driving a virtual Ferrari DTM 2021, clocking a fastest lap of 2:03.828. Following him into second was Perak lad Zulfikri Waidi, 4.47 seconds behind, while Raja Amirul Svaugat of Johor, in a BMW DTM 2021, came in third.

At the top of the table, it was a one-two finish for brothers Naquib Azlan and Nabil Azlan with the younger Naquib piping his elder brother to the finish line. They were followed by Ayman Aqeem, who hails from Sarawak, who came in third.

