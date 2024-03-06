Bugatti Chiron successor to get V16 hybrid power

It has been eight years since the Bugatti Chiron made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2016. This year, the French carmaker is giving us our first taste of the Chiron’s successor by introducing the engine that will be power the unnamed model.

If you’re worried the company has opted for downsizing, don’t be. The engine in the Chiron’s replacement will still have 16 cylinders, although it won’t be in a W configuration as it was in the Veyron and Chiron.

Instead, the company has gone with a V configuration which sounds pretty good if you check out the video below. The twist here is the V16 engine will come with hybrid technology, which would be a first for the brand.

“With each generation of its hyper sports car, Bugatti has shifted the benchmark of design, engineering, performance and craftsmanship to new heights. And this year, eight years to the day since the Chiron was revealed, Bugatti shows the world the first page of the newest chapter in its rich history,” the carmaker said in its release.

Aside from teasing the new engine, no further details are available, although the company confirmed it will reveal more come June this year. The Chiron’s successor will be the first model to come out of the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture announced back in July 2021.

