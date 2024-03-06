Johor gov’t plans to reopen Pasir Gudang circuit

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / March 6 2024 2:08 pm

The Johor state government is planning to reopen the Pasir Gudang racing circuit that has been closed for the past nine years, Bernama has reported.

Chairman of the Johor state youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and Johor menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would seek an audience with the regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim soon to present the plan to reopen the circuit, the committee chairman said.

The circuit, when reopened, could serve as a training ground for the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) racing team, which has recently announced its participation in the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in the ASB1000 category with Malaysian former MotoGP, World Superbike and Moto2 racer Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah.

“When the JDT Racing Team was established in Johor, many people have asked about the Pasir Gudang circuit. However, upon re-evaluation, it was found that the cost of repairs would be relatively high. Insya-Allah, the menteri besar and I will seek an audience with Tunku Mahkota Ismail for his consideration to reopen this circuit, serving as a training ground for Hafizh Syahrin and other motorsport enthusiasts in the near future,” Hairi said.

The committee chairman also hoped that the reopening of the Pasir Gudang circuit would further boost motorsports activities and make it a preferred venue for enthusiasts, Bernama reported.

