Johor gov’t plans to reopen Pasir Gudang circuit

The Johor state government is planning to reopen the Pasir Gudang racing circuit that has been closed for the past nine years, Bernama has reported.
Chairman of the Johor state youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and Johor menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi would seek an audience with the regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim soon to present the plan to reopen the circuit, the committee chairman said.
The circuit, when reopened, could serve as a training ground for the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) racing team, which has recently announced its participation in the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship in the ASB1000 category with Malaysian former MotoGP, World Superbike and Moto2 racer Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah.
“When the JDT Racing Team was established in Johor, many people have asked about the Pasir Gudang circuit. However, upon re-evaluation, it was found that the cost of repairs would be relatively high. Insya-Allah, the menteri besar and I will seek an audience with Tunku Mahkota Ismail for his consideration to reopen this circuit, serving as a training ground for Hafizh Syahrin and other motorsport enthusiasts in the near future,” Hairi said.
The committee chairman also hoped that the reopening of the Pasir Gudang circuit would further boost motorsports activities and make it a preferred venue for enthusiasts, Bernama reported.
Comments
What happened to this??
https://paultan.org/2012/12/03/singaporean-peter-lim-to-build-rm3b-johor-race-track/
They should update it to host F1
What I would suggest.
A motorsport/automotive resort place with :
>> motorsport resort/hotel
>> kids play area / pushbike track / kids gokart
>> event area (a big parking area basically) outdoor events such as motorcycle gatherings.
>> sultan’s car storage warehouse / car museum. Curated displays of sultan’s car collection + more storage / working area. Direct link with the track so the royal family can drive the cars to the track.
>> motorsport workshop/factory area. This will also help to pay the track cost. This will be the location for example :
– JDT motorcycle racing team
– R-Engineering
– Era Maju
– etc etc
>> Duty free bonded area car storage area
– income generator with fees to store cars here w/o duties. Can access the track on track days.
>> regular low cost motorsport events for the masses. Example an axia cup race championship.
Yes. Promote a healthy motorsport lifestyle for locals.
1 weekend every month for motorcylists activities. 1 hour endurance race, drag race, track day by engine capacity and such.
Another weekend for ordinary car owners – few sessions of track day events.
Another weekend for racing teams to boast their non streey legal modified cars.
And the last weekend open either for track rent, supercars etc.
Lets nor forget there is one car racing yet to be explored in Malaysia which is half tarmac and half rough surface and known as Rallycross. Wht not Johor starts as the first one?