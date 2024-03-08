Neta to start EV assembly in Indonesia in May 2024

Posted in Cars, International News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / March 8 2024 4:24 pm

PT Neta Auto Indonesia has announced it well begin local assembly (CKD) of Neta vehicles in May this year. In a release, the Indonesian arm of Hozon Auto’s Neta said the CKD project is being carried out in collaboration with car assembly company PT Handal Indonesia Motor (PT HIM) at the Ungu Bekasi plant in West Java.

The first model to roll off the assembly line will be Neta V, which was launched in Indonesia as a CBU import last August and is currently offered at promotional price of 317 million rupiah (RM95,380). Neta said it will assemble other models in Indonesia that will be introduced in the second quarter of this year, adding that PT HIM’s plant has an annual capacity of 27,000 units.

Neta’s expansion into Southeast Asia isn’t just limited to Indonesia, as the company will soon begin CKD operations in Thailand this year in partnership with local auto firm Bangchan General Assembly. Neta vehicles will also be assembled in Malaysia once the NexV Manufacturing plant, located in the Chembong Industrial Area in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, is completed.

At present, the Neta V is the only EV from the brand on sale in Malaysia, priced at RM100,000 on-the-road without insurance. The Neta S was also previewed here last June, but the sleek sedan with butterfly doors is only expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

