Yamaha Malaysia recalls 2021-2023 NVX & R15M

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 12 2024 5:56 pm

2023 Yamaha NVX155

A recall has been issued for the Yamaha NVX155 and Yamaha R15M in Malaysia. Model years affected are from 2021 to 2023 and the recall will take place in stages.

In a posting on the Hong Leong Yamaha Motor social media page and the official distributor’s website, the recall is to carry out a programme to replace and upgrade the Communication Control Unit (CCU) assembly for Yamaha NVX and R15M. No notification will be issued to individual owners of the NVX and R15M and owners may continue to use their motorcycles in accordance with the instructions stated in the owner’s manual.

2022 Yamaha R15M

Instead, owners of the affected Yamaha models should visit the nearest authorised Yamaha Malaysia dealer directly. Alternatively, an appointment can be made to visit the dealer or Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HQ), Sungai Buloh via online service booking at https://service.yamaha-motor.com.my/booking.

Affected frame numbers for the Yamaha NVX are PMYSG7410L0000011 to P0039700 and PMYSG7420L0000011 to P0026367. For the R15M, affected frame numbers are PMYRG7910N0000011 to N0002990, PMYRG7910P0002991 to P0005190, and PMYRG7910P0004991.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.