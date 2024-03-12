Yamaha Malaysia recalls 2021-2023 NVX & R15M

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By /

Yamaha Malaysia recalls 2021-2023 NVX & R15M

2023 Yamaha NVX155

A recall has been issued for the Yamaha NVX155 and Yamaha R15M in Malaysia. Model years affected are from 2021 to 2023 and the recall will take place in stages.

In a posting on the Hong Leong Yamaha Motor social media page and the official distributor’s website, the recall is to carry out a programme to replace and upgrade the Communication Control Unit (CCU) assembly for Yamaha NVX and R15M. No notification will be issued to individual owners of the NVX and R15M and owners may continue to use their motorcycles in accordance with the instructions stated in the owner’s manual.

Yamaha Malaysia recalls 2021-2023 NVX & R15M

2022 Yamaha R15M

Instead, owners of the affected Yamaha models should visit the nearest authorised Yamaha Malaysia dealer directly. Alternatively, an appointment can be made to visit the dealer or Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HQ), Sungai Buloh via online service booking at https://service.yamaha-motor.com.my/booking.

Affected frame numbers for the Yamaha NVX are PMYSG7410L0000011 to P0039700 and PMYSG7420L0000011 to P0026367. For the R15M, affected frame numbers are PMYRG7910N0000011 to N0002990, PMYRG7910P0002991 to P0005190, and PMYRG7910P0004991.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 