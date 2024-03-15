Lynk & Co 07 EM-P – PHEV sedan with 1.5 litre turbo 4-cylinder, up to 102 km of all-electric range

Posted in Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Jonathan Lee / March 15 2024 7:30 pm

Lynk & Co’s lineup is filled with SUVs, but the company has launched only its second sedan in China. Called the Lynk & Co 07 EM-P, this D-segment sedan sits above the 03 and is powered by the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the 06 and 08 EM-P.

As reported by CarNewsChina, a BHE15 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine sits at the heart of the EM-P powertrain, producing 163 PS and 255 Nm of torque. This is mated to an electric motor and a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Output figures have yet to be released, but the powertrain options are expected to be shared with the 08 EM-P. These include a front-wheel-drive standard model with a 218 PS/350 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 381 PS and 610 Nm. There’s also an all-wheel-drive variant that adds a 212 PS/290 Nm motor at the rear, altogether pushing out 593 PS and a whopping 905 Nm.

On the lower-powered model, a 18.99 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides an all-electric range of 102 km on the CLTC cycle. There should also be models with larger batteries that will be able to travel more than 200 km on electric power alone, just like the 08 EM-P.

Based on the CMA Evo platform – upgraded over the 03’s CMA – the 07 EM-P measures 4,827 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,843 mm. That makes it 143 mm longer than the 03, 113 mm of which comes from the wheelbase.

The 07 EM-P wears the latest Lynk & Co design language, first seen on The Next Day concept. This includes lighting signatures at the front and rear made up of horizontal and vertical bars, along with smoother surfacing and a slimmer lower headlight/grille assembly. There’s also a black roof similar to the 03, while frameless windows give the car a more premium look.

Inside, the 07 EM-P adopts a very tech-heavy appearance dominated by two freestanding screens – a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a massive 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen that integrates the air-con controls. The latter runs on a new Flyme operating system developed by phone maker Meizu, the latter now owned by Geely founder Li Shufu. Tesla-style dual Qi wireless chargers have also been fitted.

