Tesla begins offering LFP EV battery retrofit for earlier Model 3 vehicles under warranty in United States

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By /

Tesla begins offering LFP EV battery retrofit for earlier Model 3 vehicles under warranty in United States

2020 Tesla Model 3 in Malaysia

Tesla has reportedly started retrofits of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs to earlier versions of the Model 3 electric vehicle which are still under warranty, according to Electrek.

According to the report, several Tesla owners have received communication from Tesla, offering them the LFP battery pack that brings the advantages of increased range, the recommended daily maximum state of charge of 100% compared to the previous battery’s 80% recommended SoC, as well as optimised energy capacity retention over time, even when charging the battery to 100% every day.

The letter from the Tesla service centre also stated that the newer LFP battery pack is heavier, and thus requires an upgrade of the vehicle’s rear springs and dampers to ensure that “the vehicle dynamics will stay optimal”. Tesla owners who choose to receive the battery upgrade will need to agree to the suspension upgrade, which also includes four-wheel alignment.

The heavier LFP battery pack will also have an effect on acceleration, which the letter from Tesla says increase the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time by around 0.5 second. Based on UK-based specifications of the 2020 Model 3, the Standard Range variant does 381 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Long Range does up to 580 km on the same test protocol.

For comparison, the latest iteration of the Model 3, the ‘Highland’ facelift is rated for a maximum of 513 km (WLTP) and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds in Standard RWD guise, or up to 629 km (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds in dual-motor, Long Range AWD form.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
Track all markets on TradingView

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • newme on Mar 18, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Make sure it’s real LFP. Not like some brands claiming they are using LFP but the cars catching fire left, right, centre.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Trainer needs training on Mar 18, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    Kudos Tesla for choosing the safest non inflammable LFP batteries, no more nightmares of thermal runaway extremely difficult to flame out Li-ion batteries.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 