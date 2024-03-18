Tesla begins offering LFP EV battery retrofit for earlier Model 3 vehicles under warranty in United States

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / March 18 2024 12:18 pm

Tesla has reportedly started retrofits of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs to earlier versions of the Model 3 electric vehicle which are still under warranty, according to Electrek.

According to the report, several Tesla owners have received communication from Tesla, offering them the LFP battery pack that brings the advantages of increased range, the recommended daily maximum state of charge of 100% compared to the previous battery’s 80% recommended SoC, as well as optimised energy capacity retention over time, even when charging the battery to 100% every day.

The letter from the Tesla service centre also stated that the newer LFP battery pack is heavier, and thus requires an upgrade of the vehicle’s rear springs and dampers to ensure that “the vehicle dynamics will stay optimal”. Tesla owners who choose to receive the battery upgrade will need to agree to the suspension upgrade, which also includes four-wheel alignment.

The heavier LFP battery pack will also have an effect on acceleration, which the letter from Tesla says increase the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time by around 0.5 second. Based on UK-based specifications of the 2020 Model 3, the Standard Range variant does 381 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Long Range does up to 580 km on the same test protocol.

For comparison, the latest iteration of the Model 3, the ‘Highland’ facelift is rated for a maximum of 513 km (WLTP) and a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds in Standard RWD guise, or up to 629 km (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds in dual-motor, Long Range AWD form.

