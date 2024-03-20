Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV concept revealed in Thailand – 1.9L turbodiesel with 48-volt mild hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Gerard Lye / March 20 2024 4:51 pm

In addition to the D-Max BEV concept, Isuzu also showed off another pick-up truck called the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV. Presented as a proof of concept, the prototype features a 48-volt mild hybrid system and was developed as an option for customers who are looking to reduce their CO2 emissions but aren’t willing to go fully electric just yet.

According to the Japanese automaker, the prototype is powered by a 1.9 litre Ddi BluePower four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that has been augmented with a mild hybrid system. The latter consists of an electric motor/generator that is linked to a battery pack and DC-DC converter under the rear seats.

Output figures were not provided, but the company says the system serves to reduce the engine’s work load when setting off as well as lower vibrations and CO2 emissions during start/stop sessions. Toyota also implements a mild hybrid system in the Hilux, which offers similar benefits.

For now, Isuzu is merely testing the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV and is in the process of surveying the market before deciding on any sales plans. Much like Toyota, the company is not focusing purely on electric vehicles (EVs) and is instead adopting a multi-pathway strategy to achieve carbon neutrality.

