Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV concept revealed in Thailand – 1.9L turbodiesel with 48-volt mild hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By /

Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV concept revealed in Thailand – 1.9L turbodiesel with 48-volt mild hybrid

In addition to the D-Max BEV concept, Isuzu also showed off another pick-up truck called the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV. Presented as a proof of concept, the prototype features a 48-volt mild hybrid system and was developed as an option for customers who are looking to reduce their CO2 emissions but aren’t willing to go fully electric just yet.

According to the Japanese automaker, the prototype is powered by a 1.9 litre Ddi BluePower four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that has been augmented with a mild hybrid system. The latter consists of an electric motor/generator that is linked to a battery pack and DC-DC converter under the rear seats.

Output figures were not provided, but the company says the system serves to reduce the engine’s work load when setting off as well as lower vibrations and CO2 emissions during start/stop sessions. Toyota also implements a mild hybrid system in the Hilux, which offers similar benefits.

For now, Isuzu is merely testing the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV and is in the process of surveying the market before deciding on any sales plans. Much like Toyota, the company is not focusing purely on electric vehicles (EVs) and is instead adopting a multi-pathway strategy to achieve carbon neutrality.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Isuzu D-MAX 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 