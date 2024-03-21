2025 Nissan GT-R launched in Japan – eight variants, from RM451k; limited production; is this the final R35?

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / March 21 2024 9:58 am

The 2025 Nissan GT-R has been launched in Japan and will make its way to dealerships in the country beginning in June this year. While the brand’s geriatric sports car looks visually similar to the facelift that was revealed back in January 2023, there are some mechanical tweaks for some of the variants that will be made available to customers.

Before getting into all that, Nissan is offering no less than eight variants of the GT-R, all powered by a VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine which is paired with a BorgWarner GR6 six-speed dual-clutch transmission and ATTESA E-TS Pro all-wheel drive system.

With the Pure, Black, Premium, Premium T-spec, Track and Track T-spec variants, the mill serves up 570 PS (562 hp or 419 kW) at 6,800 rpm and 637 Nm of torque from 3,300 to 5,800 rpm. Meanwhile, the remaining Nismo and Nismo Special Edition variants are rated at 600 PS (591 hp or 441 kW) at 6,800 rpm and 625 Nm from 3,600 to 5,600 rpm. Pricing for the GT-R in Japan starts at 14.443 million yen (RM451,322) and goes all the way up to 30.613 million yen (RM956,610).

For the 2025 model year, the Premium T-spec and Track variants have been upgraded to incorporate high precision weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts, which are components previously only found in the Nismo Special Edition.

According to Nissan, these changes allow for snappier revs and faster turbo spooling. Additionally, the company adds these variants also feature exclusive aluminum takumi certification name plates as well as gold-coloured model number plates in the engine compartment. Go with the Premium and you’ll be able to order it with a new interior colour called Blue Heaven.

The GT-R has been in production since 2007 and is one of the oldest cars in the company’s line-up. It has been rumoured for some time that a replacement is on the way, with the recent Hyper Force concept hinting at an electric future for the GT-R.

While the company is still accepting orders for the 2025 GT-R, the company stated in its release that “production is limited and some orders might not be accepted.” Reports out of Japan claim this could be the final model year of the GT-R and only 1,500 units will be built, 300 of which are Nismo versions.

Citing internal sources, MagX said Nissan has informed dealers the GT-R will be discontinued because the company are unable to source parts in the future. Could this be the end of the R35? Nissan isn’t saying anything of the sort for now, but the GT-R is one of the oldest cars in the company’s line-up with a production run that’s nearing 18 years.

