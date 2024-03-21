Peugeot e-5008 EV debuts – seven-seater SUV with single-, dual-motor, 98 kWh battery; up to 660km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / March 21 2024 5:52 pm

The Peugeot e-5008 has made its debut, based on the Stellantis group’s STLA Medium platform and is claimed to be the only fully electric, seven-seater model in its segment, expanding upon the platform that also forms the basis of the e-3008.

The Peugeot e-5008 SUV measures 4.79 m long, 1.89 m wide and 1.69 m tall with a wheelbase of 2.90 m, and so offers luggage capacity of 259 litres with all three rows of seats in place, 748 litres in five-seater configuration with the third row folded, or up to 1,815 litres with the second and third rows of seats folded. With all seven seats upright, the e-5008 still has 42 cm of trunk length, according to Peugeot.

On its exterior, the e-5008 features a slim black band across its front fascia, where the manufacturer’s pixel LED headlamps are specified as standard, which adapt to traffic conditions and maintain optimal lighting without dazzling oncoming road users.

Simplicity takes precedence on the design of the e-5008, and the number of decorative inserts on its body have been reduced, while chrome parts “have been banished”, says the manufacturer; Meteor Grey is the colour applied to its front spoiler and rear bumper, while Orbital Black is used for the mirror cases and lower beltline. For wheels, the Peugeot e-5008 can be specified with 19- or 20-inch units.

Over 500 kg in the e-5008 is accounted for with the use of green materials including metals and polymers, of which green steel and aluminium make up 60% of the total weight of green materials. More than 30 polymer parts for the e-5008 are produced with green materials, while its bumpers, deflectors, storage bins, and carpets are made of recycled plastic.

The e-5008 is offered with single- or dual-motor powertrain options, the former as a Long Range variant with 214 PS/345 Nm or 231 PS/345 Nm, and the latter a 214 PS/345 Nm front motor, 108 PS/170 Nm rear motor combination for a total system output of 322 PS, states Peugeot.

Energy storage in the e-5008 is with a 400-volt lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that is liquid-cooled, with a capacity of up to 98 kWh; this is the same capacity as that found in the e-3008. This yields battery range from 500 km to 660 km on the WLTP test cycle (pending approval).

Fast charging via a DC connection for the e-5008 is supported at up to 160 kW, which brings replenishment of 100 km of battery range in 10 minutes, or a 20-80% recharge in 30 minutes. AC charging is by an onboard three-phase 11 kW charger as standard, while a 22 kW AC charger is optional.

Hybrid combustion powertrains also feature in the e-5008 range, with the e-5008 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 pairing a 136 PS mild-hybrid petrol engine that is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the e-5008 195 e-DCS7, featuring a 195 PS powertrain which pairs a 150 PS petrol engine with a 125 PS electric motor. In EV mode, the e-5008 195 e-DCS7 can go up to 80 km on battery power alone.

The cabin of the e-5008 has been designed to be like ‘a high-tech lounge’, and its front seats are either leather-effect and fabric combination on the Allure variant, and leather-effect and Alcantara on the GT variant. The driver gets the carmaker’s i-Cockpit setup that is comprised of dual 10-inch screens on the base Allure, or the Panoramic i-Cockpit that is a 21-inch curved screen.

The infotainment system in the e-5008 can be operated via the i-Connect Advanced system and voice recognition, and features interaction with ChatGPT via onboard artificial intelligence, such as for ideas for places to visit, organising a quiz for an upcoming journey, or to find out about artwork that was discovered.

The available MyPeugeot mobile application can be used with the vehicle for functions such as trip planning with routing for vehicle charging stops, as well as to programme scheduled charging and preconditioning of the battery, and to remotely open and close its doors.

Inside, the e-5008 also boasts of a flat floor with the second and third row seats folded down, thus offering a load space that is two metres long. A section of the luggage compartment floor behind the third row of seats lifts to house a further 80 litres, for items which are preferred to be kept hidden from sight.

Here, the luggage cover adjusts to the second- or third-row positions as required, and can be stowed in its own underfloor compartment, while access is via a powered tailgate.

Driver assistance systems on the e-5008 include Drive Assist Plus 2.0 and Peugeot VisioPark 360. Drive Assist Plus 2.0 is comprised of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, and assisted lane change, while Peugeot VisioPark 360 combines four cameras with 12 sensors on the exterior of the vehicle.

The Peugeot e-5008 is built at the manufacturer’s plant in Sochaux, France. The e-5008 is offered in six exterior colours which are Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey, and Titanium Grey, and the GT variant gets a two-tone paint scheme including a gloss black roof as standard, and goes on sale in autumn 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.